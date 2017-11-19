Shots Fired at Slaughter Beach Home

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del - The Delaware State Police are currently investigating an incident in which shots were fired at a home on Bay Avenue.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m., in the 400 block of Bay Avenue. Police say the homeowner contacted 911 after he heard gunshots outside and when he went to investigate, he noticed a bullet hole in the front door, according to police. The homeowner was not injured as a result of this incident.

At this time there are no suspects, but the case remains under investigation.