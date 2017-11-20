Lincon Man Charged with 6th DUI Offense

ELLENDALE, Del.- A Lincoln man has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol for the sixth time.

Delaware State Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, a trooper was traveling southbound on DuPont Boulevard north of West Robbins Road in Ellendale when he saw a Chevrolet Malibu pulled over on the shoulder of the roadway with its flashers on.

When the trooper stopped to check on the occupants, he detected an odor of alcohol on the driver, 53-year-old Kervy E. Riley, police said.

A DUI investigation ensured, and Riley was taken into custody. A computer check revealed Riley had five previous DUI convictions, making this his sixth arrest, police said.

Riley was charged with 6th offense driving under the influence of alcohol, driving after judgement prohibited and driving while suspended or revoked. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correction Institution on $11,500 secured bond.