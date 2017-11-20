Wicomico Co. Removes Culvert to Help Reduce Flooding on Pratt Road

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County is continuing to take steps to diminish flooding in the county by removing a culvert on Pratt Road west of Salisbury.

Pratt Road in Salisbury is one of many hot spots in the county that has issues with flooding.

This past week Wicomico County finished removing a culvert, or storm water pipe, from the road. Those who live there, like homeowner Melinda Grover, blamed the storm pipe for much of their flooding.

"We had water everywhere... front yard, backyard, covering our pool...we were pretty much in the middle of a lake," Grover said.

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver said removing the culvert should make a positive difference.

"There will be no restrictions that will cause any problems and should something get in the ditch to stop the pipe up, it won't affect this point here anyhow," Culver said.

Now that the pipe is gone, homeowners like Glover are hopeful their flooding concerns are over.

"We believe that this will take care of 90 percent of the problem because it's going to allow water to flow," Glover said.

Culver said the county will continue to target areas like Pratt Road to help reduce the risk of flooding in the county.