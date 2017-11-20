Campaign Finance, Open Records Bills Among 1st Proposed - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Campaign Finance, Open Records Bills Among 1st Proposed

Posted: 11/20/2017 14:16:00 -05:00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Campaign finance and public records bills are among the first to be filed for the upcoming Virginia legislative session.

Democrats and Republicans in the House of Delegates unveiled several pieces of proposed legislation Monday.

Among the measures Democrats discussed in a conference call with reporters is one that would ban the personal use of campaign finance funds. Virginia currently has one of the least restrictive campaign finance systems in the country, with lawmakers only barred from using campaign funds for personal use once they close out their accounts.

House Republicans filed three bills Monday. One would protect the personal information of public college students from being released through open records requests. It comes after a progressive political group used such requests to get students' cellphone numbers as part of a get-out-the-vote effort.

The 2018 session convenes in January.

