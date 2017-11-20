Wanted Frederica Man Arrested for Robberies, Thefts

FREDERICA, Del.- Delaware State Police, in conjunction with the Milford Police Department, have arrested a Frederica man in connection with multiple robberies, shopliftings and theft charges.

Police said the first incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Canterbury Shore Stop, located at 8953 South DuPont Highway in Felton. According to police, 26-year-old Douglas F. Coppock entered the store and asked for two cartons of cigarettes. Troopers said that when the store clerk placed the cartons on the counter, Coppock grabbed them and ran out of the store. It was later determined that Milford police had recently handled a similar incident in their jurisdiction. Troopers said that with the Milford Police Department's assistance and through video surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify Coppock as the suspect.

The second shoplifting incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Uncle Willies, located at 12984 South DuPont Highway in Felton. According to investigators, Coppock requested to purchase a carton of cigarettes. Police said that when the store clerk placed the carton on the counter, Coppock grabbed it and ran out of the front entrance of the store. Through photographs and video surveillance footage, Coppock was again identified as the suspect.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, troopers went to Coppock’s home in the 100 block of West Front Street in an attempt to serve a warrant. He was located upstairs and taken into custody without incident.

Coppock was charged with two counts of shoplifting, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, unrelated charges including theft, theft by false pretense, and falsifying business records, and multiple unrelated charges out of the Milford Police Department. He was transported to Troop 3 where he was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $22,000 secured bail.