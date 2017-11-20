Mountaire Farms Hosts Annual Thanksgiving for Thousands Food Drive

Mountaire Farms Hosts Annual Thanksgiving for Thousands Food Dri - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SELBYVILLE,Del.-  For more than 20 years, Mountaire Farms has been helping feed families on Delmarva at Thanksgiving. Today, the annual Thanksgiving for Thousands event took place. Volunteers from all throughout Delmarva came out, hoping to make a difference for the many communities along the Eastern Shore.

Boxes in hand and a heart full of kindness, Audrey Vane was one of hundreds who came to volunteer at the Mountaire Farms, Selbyville warehouse.

"I'm fortunate, I have all I want and then some, so i'm glad to share in any way I can, and if it's just labor then fine.. i'll do that," said Vane.

The volunteers started early, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m packing thousands of donations, a sight that humbles, Mountaire's communty relations direction, Roger Marino.

"When we started it..we did 300 boxes in the community and nobody asked for any more..now we're doing 8,500 boxes which will serve 49,000 people," he said.

But still, Roger says it's not enough.

"We have a couple of hundred people more that we could serve that we're not able to at this particular time," he said.

Yet he is still hopeful, especially seeing the new generations lend a helping hand.

Olivia Sananikone, is one of those new generations, the eight grader was volunteering with her school's branch of the National Honor Society, she says she already looking forward to next years event.

"What we have some people don't have and so we would like to make sure everybody has that opportunity at the holidays," she said.

The boxes filled with donations have already been shipped to three locations.

Starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow, organizations throughout Delmarva will head over to those three locations, pick up the boxes, and distribute them to the people in need.

For information on how you can volunteer for future events, contact Roger Marino at Mountaire Farms: 302-934-3123 or email: rmarino@mountaire.com.

 

 

 

 

