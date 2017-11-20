Frederica Man Arrested for Two Kent County Robberies

MILFORD, Del.- A Frederica man has been arrested in connection to two robberies in Kent County, the Milford Police Department said.

According to police, both robberies took place on Nov. 15.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to Royal Farms in the 100 block of Silicato Parkway to a shoplifting. A man, later identified as 26-year-old Douglas Coppock, reportedly requested to purchase tobaco products. While the store employee retrieved the items, Coppock allegedly took items from the employee and left, police said.

Later that day, officers were called to the Shore Stop on Bay Road for a robbery. According to police, Coppock allegedly entered the store and went to purchase a pack of chewing gum. Once the drawer was open, he allegedly lunged toward the register and removed an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, Coppock demanded more money from the clerk before leaving in a white sedan operated by an unknown driver.

Coppock was arrested Nov. 16 by Delaware State Police. He was charged by DSP on three unrelated incidents. He was then charged by the Milford Police Department for the robberies. Coppock was committed to the Department of Correction and was ordered to appear at a later date in Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing in reference to these two investigations.