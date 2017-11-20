Easton Barrack makes arrest for Distribution of Cocaine and Crack Cocaine

EASTON, Md. -- Troopers of the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack say a man is behind bars after a drunk driving incident led to a drug arrest.

Troopers saw car traveling along Route 50 at Almshouse Road erratic and proceeded to perform a traffic stop. Police identified the driver as Kenny L. Guyton, 35, of Brooklyn Maryland. During the stop, troopers reported signs of drunk driving and criminal indicators for drug trafficking. Guyton was found to be in possession of several bags of cocaine and crack cocaine. Police arrested Guyton for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of cocaine and crack cocaine and numerous traffic violations.

Guyton was taken to the Talbot County court commissioner and is being held on bond pending a court date.