Police Investigating Accomack County Shooting

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says police are investigating after a man was accidentally shot Sunday.

Around 11:25 am, police were called to a home in New Church were a man was allegedly shot. He was taken to by personal vehicle Atlantic Medical Center, before being transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he has been treated and released.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 787-1131 or 824-5666.