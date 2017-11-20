Medical Marijuana Dispensary Planned for Smyrna - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Planned for Smyrna

Posted: 11/20/2017 17:49:00 -05:00 Updated:

SMYRNA, Del. --- The vendor chosen to bring the first medical marijuana dispensary to Kent County said on Monday it plans to build that facility in Smyrna, though its growing operation is expected to be located on the opposite end of the county.

Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita said the company plans to soon begin construction on a dispensary in Smyrna, which is shared by New Castle and Kent counties in Delaware.

"We identified what we believe is a more centrally-located home for our dispensary in Smyrna to support our long-term commitment to Delaware’s medical marijuana program," he said.

But while the dispensary is slated for Kent County's northernmost town, medical marijuana for the facility is likely to be grown in Milford, which lies along the border of Kent and Sussex counties.

City officials in Milford said Columbia Care was issued a building permit for a medical marijuana growing operation at an industrial park of U.S. Route 113. Vita said that facility was expected to be completed by the year's end.

The initial contract between the state and Columbia Care indicated the company planned to co-locate the dispensary with the growing operation, though Milford officials said city zoning laws would prevent the dispensary from being located there.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Governor Hogan Announces Final Phase of US 113 Project

    Governor Hogan Announces Final Phase of US 113 Project

    11/21/2017 11:22:00 -05:002017-11-21 16:22:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 4:09 PM EST2017-11-21 21:09:23 GMT
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Brian Witte/AP)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Brian Witte/AP)
    Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday the start of construction for final phase of widening US 113 (Worcester Highway).More
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday the start of construction for the final phase of widening US 113 in Worcester County.More

  • Caroline County Man Suffers Serious Burns

    Caroline County Man Suffers Serious Burns

    11/21/2017 13:12:00 -05:002017-11-21 18:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 1:57 PM EST2017-11-21 18:57:57 GMT
    A Caroline County man is recovering after suffering serious flash burns while attending to an outside burn pile Monday, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.More
    A Caroline County man is recovering are suffering serious flash burns while attending to an outside burn pile Monday, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.More

  • U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Rape Suspect in Virginia

    U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Rape Suspect in Virginia

    11/21/2017 09:15:00 -05:002017-11-21 14:15:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-11-21 16:24:09 GMT
    Carlos Gonzalez-Valesquez (Photo credit: Milford Police Department)Carlos Gonzalez-Valesquez (Photo credit: Milford Police Department)
    U.S. Marshals say a suspected child rapist wanted by the Milford Police Department in Delaware has been captured in Virginia.More
    U.S. Marshals say a suspected child rapist wanted by the Milford Police Department in Delaware has been captured in Virginia.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices