Medical Marijuana Dispensary Planned for Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. --- The vendor chosen to bring the first medical marijuana dispensary to Kent County said on Monday it plans to build that facility in Smyrna, though its growing operation is expected to be located on the opposite end of the county.

Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita said the company plans to soon begin construction on a dispensary in Smyrna, which is shared by New Castle and Kent counties in Delaware.

"We identified what we believe is a more centrally-located home for our dispensary in Smyrna to support our long-term commitment to Delaware’s medical marijuana program," he said.

But while the dispensary is slated for Kent County's northernmost town, medical marijuana for the facility is likely to be grown in Milford, which lies along the border of Kent and Sussex counties.

City officials in Milford said Columbia Care was issued a building permit for a medical marijuana growing operation at an industrial park of U.S. Route 113. Vita said that facility was expected to be completed by the year's end.

The initial contract between the state and Columbia Care indicated the company planned to co-locate the dispensary with the growing operation, though Milford officials said city zoning laws would prevent the dispensary from being located there.