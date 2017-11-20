Maryland Portion of Route 404 Complete, Farmers Still Concerned - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Portion of Route 404 Complete, Farmers Still Concerned with Traffic

QUEEN ANNE, Md. - Cars driving on Route 404 in Maryland Monday still saw plenty of orange barrels but no construction.

After almost two years and nearly $158 million spent, widening the Maryland portion of Route 404 is finally complete.

Stopping to get gas, Sue Cole of Laurel, MD says it was worth the wait.

"Yay! I'm so happy it's open because it's going to make my life so much easier going back and forth," Cole said.

Right off the road, Governor Larry Hogan said it was a big step toward improving highway safety and infrastructure.

"Projects totalling $9 billion are currently under construction from one end of the state to another," Hogan said.

But further out from the road, Dickie Messix was busy in his combine harvesting soybeans.

He says a wider road means more traffic and more traffic makes it harder to get his harvest and equipment back home.

"We're just out here trying to make a living like everbody else," Messix said.

Messix also says he and other farmers had to sell off acres of their land for the new road. With less land, there's less to harvest.

"Just sometimes, it's really inconvenient," Messix said.

 

 

