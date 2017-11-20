Lewes Woman Without Fridge As Holidays Approach

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A Lewes woman says a broken refrigerator has left her feeling frustrated after six weeks of visits by repairmen, but no solution.

Candace Raines purchased a Kenmore Elite from Sears five years ago and purchased the protection plan along with it. Six weeks ago, the fridge began leaking a strange colored water and stopped keeping cool. She says per her protection plan, maintenance men have come multiple times, but still her fridge fails. Raines says the repairmen told her they have to try and fix it a certain amount of times before a replacement can be authorized, which Raines understands, but having repairmen come only once a week or a week and a half, she does not.

"Im embarrassed and I don't want to talk about it," she says. "I just want it fixed and having to wait possibly until the end of December or 2018 maybe is unacceptable to me."

WBOC reached out to Sears inquiring about Raines' situation and received the following response one day later:

“At Sears, our top priority is the satisfaction of our members. Our member solutions team has resolved Ms. Raines’s situation by authorizing up to $2,000 toward a replacement refrigerator and we look forward to welcoming her at the store to pick one out. We hope she remains a loyal Sears customer and Shop Your Way member.”

Raines received a similar response shortly thereafter and picked out her new refrigerator over the weekend.

"I was just very, very relieved. Frustration left me," Raines says. "I knew that somebody cared about what was happening in my situation."

Raines' new refrigerator should arrive Monday or Tuesday of next week.