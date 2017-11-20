Early Black Friday Deals Change Trends - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Early Black Friday Deals Change Trends

Posted: 11/20/2017 22:38:00 -05:00 Updated:
Shoppers head into Target just after thei doors opened at midnight on Black Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in South Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Shoppers head into Target just after thei doors opened at midnight on Black Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in South Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

SALISBURY, Md.- Stores are offering Black Friday deals earlier than ever before and with sales extending online people say they won't leave their home to shop for the holidays this year. 

"There's not a mad rush as years ago," Joyce Solomon said. "Because deals gonna be had all the time."

Solomon says she shops online for most of her Black Friday deals. 

"Why rush to go to the store when you can do it, you can see what you want, see what you like and the returns are easy."

But Bessie Figueroa says she enjoys the annual experience.

"It happens once a year," Figueroa said. "I don't ever go out shopping at midnight any other time."

While some like Karol Redline don't need to go shopping on Black Friday, because it's already done. 

"I'm excited cause now I can wrap and not rush.  That's going to be the best part," Redline said. 

With Black Friday deals are being offered before, during and after the typically 24 hour day, some say the thrill of the annual craze may have lost its luster.  Many of the deals are already being offered online, even ahead of Cyber Monday specials for website-specific purchases. 

