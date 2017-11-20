Salisbury Police Investigating Apparent Train, Pedestrian Incide - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Police Investigating Apparent Train, Pedestrian Incident

Posted: 11/20/2017 23:55:00 -05:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. -- Salisbury Police are investigating an apparent incident where a train hit a pedestrian Monday night.

Police say it happened on east Carrol Street and south Salisbury Boulevard -- the train tracks across the street from PRMC. Salisbury police say a 47-year old man was flown to Shock Trauma following the incident. 

The Salisbury Fire Department did say police are investigating this incident in Wicomico County. 

