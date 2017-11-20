Salisbury Police Investigating Apparent Train, Pedestrian Incident

Cars driving on Route 404 in Maryland Monday still saw plenty of orange barrels but no construction.
After almost two years and nearly $158 million spent, widening the Maryland portion of Route 404 is finally complete.More
Cars driving on Route 404 in Maryland Monday still saw plenty of orange barrels but no construction.
After almost two years and nearly $158 million spent, widening the Maryland portion of Route 404 is finally complete.More
A Lewes woman says a broken refrigerator has left her feeling frustrated after six weeks of visits by repairmen, but no solution.More
A Lewes woman says a broken refrigerator has left her feeling frustrated after six weeks of visits by repairmen, but no solution.More