Salisbury Police Investigating Apparent Train, Pedestrian Incident

SALISBURY, Md. -- Salisbury Police are investigating an apparent incident where a train hit a pedestrian Monday night.

Police say it happened on east Carrol Street and south Salisbury Boulevard -- the train tracks across the street from PRMC. Salisbury police say a 47-year old man was flown to Shock Trauma following the incident.

The Salisbury Fire Department did say police are investigating this incident in Wicomico County.