Ex-Delaware Principal Pleads Guilty to Federal Theft Charge

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The former principal of a charter school in Dover accused of embezzling more than $145,000 has pleaded guilty to a federal theft charge.



David C. Weiss, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced the plea in a statement Monday.



According to court records and statements made in open court, 56-year-old Noel Rodriguez embezzled $145,480 from the Academy of Dover over a three-year period beginning in July 2011.



During that time, the school received "significant federal funding," which Weiss says provides the basis for Rodriguez's federal program theft charge.



Weiss' statement says Rodriguez used the embezzled money for personal expenses such as electronics, gardening and camping equipment, automobile costs, a dog house, personal travel and home improvement items.

According to WBOC media partner the Delaware State News, Delaware's state auditor received a tip about Rodriguez' activities in August 2014, and the Department of Education and the school’s board of directors launched an investigation. Rodriguez resigned the following month at the request of the board.



Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30.