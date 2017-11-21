U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Rape Suspect in Virginia



WILMINGTON, Del.- U.S. Marshals say a suspected child rapist wanted by the Milford Police Department in Delaware has been captured in Virginia.

Carlos Gonzalez-Valesquez, 31, was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals at a home in Richmond, Va. He was wanted since February 2014 on a complaint and warrant by the Milford Police Department.

In September of 2017, Gonzalez-Valesquez was indicted by a Sussex County

Superior Court grand jury for 27 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12, sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, and endangering the welfare of a child. Once Gonzalez-Valesquez became a fugitive in 2014, a request was made to the US Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force.

Several leads were followed, however authorities said the case went cold. However, recent information developed by Milford police was passed onto the fugitive task force. Further investigation lead to a possible address in the Richmond, Va. area.

With the new information, a request for assistance was sent to the US Marshals’ Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Investigators staked out a home in the 100 block of North Laburnum Avenue in Richmond where on Monday they observed Gonzalez-Valesquez and arrested him without incident.

Investigators said Gonzalez-Valesquez initially provided a false name, but eventually admitted his identity. He was taken to Hopewell County Regional Jail to await extradition to Delaware.

U.S. Marshals said that during the course of the investigation it was discovered that at least one individual, Emma Dorly Navarro-Ventura, was aiding and harboring Gonzalez-Valesquez from arrest. Navarro-Ventura was charged with two felonies and arrested by the Milford Police Department.