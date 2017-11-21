Governor Hogan Announces Final Phase of US 113 Project

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday the start of construction for the final phase of widening US 113 in Worcester County.

The $82.3 million project widens US 113 from two lanes to four lanes with a median from MD 365 (Public Landing Road) to Five Mile Branch Road. The congestion relief project is a part of the administration’s additional $2 billion investment in roads and bridges across the state.

“This project has been an ongoing priority for thousands of residents and travelers for decades,” Hogan said. “With its completion, this highway will be safer for residents and visitors, encourage tourism, and support economic development not only in Worcester County, but across our entire state. Our administration remains fully committed to bringing congestion relief to all of Maryland.”

Phase Four improvements include a four-lane divided highway with 12-foot lanes and modifying access for residential and commercial properties with service roads, constructing a new bridge over Purnell Branch, stormwater management, and a center median.

A unique feature of the project is the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration partnership with Worcester Technical High School, located within the work zone. MDOT SHA, the contractor, and WTHS students and faculty will work jointly to incorporate project design and engineering features into the school’s STEM classes and bring students out to the field for real-world, experiential learning.

US 113 is a 74-mile roadway that serves as one of the largest roadways on the Delmarva Peninsula, connecting Pocomoke City, Md. to Delaware Route 1 in Milford, Del.

According to state officials, US 113 average daily traffic is 13,100 and this is expected to increase to 27,350 by the year 2035.

Widening US 113 to four lanes has been Worcester County’s top transportation priority for several years, according to state officials. Construction also continues on Phase Three, a 4.6-mile segment between north of Five Mile Branch Road and north Massey Branch in Newark.

The entire project is expected to be completed by fall 2019.