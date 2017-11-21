Caroline County Man Suffers Serious Burns

RIDGELY, Md.- A Caroline County man is recovering after suffering serious flash burns while attending to an outside burn pile Monday, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saw Mill Road in Ridgely.

The burn injuries were determined to be the direct result of the man igniting trash using gasoline as an accelerant, the state fire marshal said.

According to investigators, the 25-year-old man sustained first- and second-degree burn injuries to his arms and portions of his head and face. He was initially treated at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for further treatment. He's reported to be in stable condition at the time of transport.