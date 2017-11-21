Virginia Dems Decry GOP Tax Plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia's leading Democrats are blasting Republican tax overhaul as particularly punitive for the Old Dominion.



U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and Gov. Terry McAuliffe said on a Tuesday conference call that getting rid of certain deductions and credits targeted in the GOP-pushed tax overhaul in Congress would have an outsized negative impact on the state.



Virginia is a top beneficiary of the Federal Historic Tax Credit, which aims to revitalize historic buildings. And Virginia has one of the highest percentages of tax filers in the country who claim state and local tax deductions.



Virginia Republicans say the overall tax package is a net positive for the state. The House has passed its bill of the tax overhaul and Senate leaders hope to pass their version next week.