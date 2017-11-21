Cape Henlopen High School Celebrates Field Hockey State Champions

LEWES, Del. - Days after defeating Sussex Tech 1-0 in the field hockey state championship, the Cape Henlopen High School's girls field hockey team was honored with a special pep rally at home.

"There's so many negative things out there," explains Principal Nikki Miller. "[So] any time we can celebrate the students and the good things they are doing, whether it's in the classroom or out on the field, we want to be able to do that."

Each player was honored individually with their name being read aloud. Then the entire team posed with their trophy before the final piece of the pep rally: a students vs. staff field hockey game.

"With everyone in there, it's 2000 people probably in a gym excited about the work we are doing here in the school," says Principal Miller. So [we] celebrate that and let everybody go home for Thanksgiving break!"

The staff beat the students 2-1 in the ten minute game. The girls ended their season with a 16-2 record.