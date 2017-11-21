Sheriff Lewis Files for Re-Election

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced Tuesday that he has officially filed for re-election.

Lewis said the decision was an easy one, citing what he calls major successes against drug-trafficking organizations, a reduction in opioid-related overdoses and his desire to continue serving the citizens

"When we began this journey eleven years ago, we had a simple goal: to make Wicomico County the best place to live for out hard-working citizens, and the worst place to live for those criminals preying on our citizens, especially our youth," Lewis said. "Together we have made incredible progress, but work and challenges remain."

In the coming 2018 legislative session in Annapolis, Lewis said he promises to remain on the front line of issues affecting the decriminalization of both heroin and cocaine.

"I thank you in advance for your continued support," Lewis said.