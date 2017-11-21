Hunting and Mating Season Cause an Increase in Deer-Related Accidents

SALISBURY, Md.- Daylight saving time has made it harder for drivers to see on roadways, but it also makes it more difficult to spot deer.

Hunting season is in full swing this fall many hunters are trying to capitalize on the mating season, or rut, that will continue for the next couple of weeks. And many accidents are happening as a result.

"There's a lot of mortality on the highway right now cause of that," Avid Hunter Daniel Winn said. "And it's usually every year between Halloween and Thanksgiving that window is usually when you have your peak activity of deer."

Winn says the increase in deer population benefits local hunters, but isn't necessarily good for farmers and drivers.

"The deer have really decimated the bean crops and the corn crops. The two primary cash crops on the Eastern Shore," Winn said.

Winn says hunting gives people an opportunity to control the overpopulation. He says Maryland regulations allow an unlimited amount of doe because they want to limit the reproduction.

"Without a managed deer hunt it'd be, they'd be totally out of control." Winn said. "We'd have them everywhere. We'd have them walking down the streets. We practically do now."

Tom Prunty owns a State Farm Agency in Salisbury. He sees an increase in deer-related claims around this time every year.

"We're seeing plenty of comprehensive claims, which is where deer are covered when you hit one or they hit you," Prunty said. "It's a problem every year."

He advises drivers to be aware, especially on dark, back roads.

Many hunters like Winn are excited to go out hunting during the upcoming holiday weekend. As Saturday is the start of firearm season in Maryland.