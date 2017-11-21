Smyrna Leaders Awaiting More Details About Medical Marijuana Dispensary

SMYRNA, Del. --- Kent County's first medical marijuana dispensary may be coming to Smyrna, but Mayor John Embert says it's not clear exactly where it will be placed.

Embert said Columbia Care, a New York firm chosen by Delaware to be Kent County's first medical marijuana vendor, had reached out to the town about locating it dispensary there.

"[When] they walk in and file for the building permits, that's when we'll know the location and be able to discuss further," he said.

Smyrna Planning Manager Wilmer Abbott said there are only two areas in the town that are zoned for so-called "compassionate care centers" under a 2014 ordinance passed by the town council.

The only developed area under the town's IORP zoning, Abbott said, was the business and industrial park off Wheatleys Pond Road.

Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita said in a statement on Monday that the company had been in contact with local stakeholders about the dispensary.

"We identified what we believe is a more centrally-located home for our dispensary in Smyrna to support our long-term commitment to Delaware’s medical marijuana program. In Smyrna, we have a fully-executed lease, completed designs, and are set to begin construction," he said.

However, the company will not grow medical marijuana in Smyrna. Columbia Care has said it plans to have its growing operation in Milford.

Milford's city planner said they have issued a building permit for Columbia Care's growing operation at a business park of U.S. Route 113, though zoning laws would prohibit the dispensary and growing operation from being located in the same location.