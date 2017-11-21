DSU Neuroscience Center Awarded a $10.9 Million Research Grant

DOVER, Del. -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded DSU’s Delaware Center for Neuroscience Research a $10.9 million research grant -- the largest grant in university history.

According to DSU, the grant will allow the Center for Biomedical Research Excellence, or COBRE, to build upon the successes the center achieved under it's first grant in Phase I of COBRE, which totaled $10.5 million.

“The overarching goal of our Neuroscience Center is to bring together and support neuroscientists working at multiple scales, from human subjects to rodent and invertebrate models, to improve our understanding of the dynamic function of the brain,” said Dr. Melissa Harrington, director of the Neuroscience Center and principal investigator of the Phase I and II COBRE grants, in a statement.

DSU says the renewed funding allows for the continued collaboration between DSU, the lead institution for the grant, and the University of Delaware for phase two -- a partnership that many state leaders say gives the First State a strong position within the neuroscience research community nationwide.

“Five years ago, Delaware State University and the University of Delaware launched a joint effort to begin important neuroscience research, which solidified these prestigious universities’ reputation as talented research institutions. This federal grant from the National Institutes of Health means that critical work will continue,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper in a statement. “Not only will this First State collaboration advance the study of the brain, but it will also attract talented students and scientists to our state.”

In a statement, Gov. John Carney said, “Delaware State University and the University of Delaware have an impressive capacity for collaboration and innovation. This NIH grant will allow our in-state institutions to continue their work at the Delaware Center for Neuroscience Research, and prepare the next generation of innovators, researchers and biomedical professionals.”

Phase I of COBRE, which ran from 2012 to 2016, established the Delaware Center for Neuroscience Research, provided funding for research and professional development among affiliated researchers and produced more than 70 publications from associated research, DSU says. They say the renewed funding will allow both institutions to continue to foster research and professional development.





