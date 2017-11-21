Four Arrested in State Police Drug Investigation in Dagsboro - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Four Arrested in State Police Drug Investigation in Dagsboro

Posted: 11/21/2017 21:16:00 -05:00 Updated:
Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police
Courtesy of Delaware State Police

 

 

DAGSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested four suspects in connection to illegal drug activity at a home i Diamond Acres. 

According to Delaware State Police, the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force received multiple reports of drug activity and distribution at a home on Iron Branch Road in Dagsboro on October 31. Police said several people were arrested after they found heroin, cocaine, a rifle, and ammunition at the residence. 

On Tuesday, police said Sussex GTF responded to the same home for additional reports of drug activity happening on the property. Police said they found 390 bags of hoirn and $3,000 of suspected drug proceeds. GTF officers arrested 34-year-old Hasan Oney of Millsboro, 21-year-old Edward Thomas of Millsboro,  26-year-old Keion Sturgis of Dagsboro and 45-year-old Lynnell Drummond of Dagsboro, on various counts of possession and dealing. 

Police said Oney was charged with a subsequent offense for dealing heroin as well as bribing a witness, among others, and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $65,250.00 cash bond. Police  said Strugis was also committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,250.00 cash bond after he was charged for maintaining a drug property and possession of drug paraphernalia, among others. Thomas and Drummond, were both arrested on related charges and released on unsecured bond. 

Courtesy of Delaware State Police

 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices