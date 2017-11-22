Terminix Fined $9.2M for Pesticide Use That Poisoned Del. Family

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP)- A pest control company will pay more than $9 million in criminal fines tied to the use of a banned pesticide that sickened a Delaware family on vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2015.



The U.S. Department of Justice says Memphis, Tennesse-based Terminix was sentenced Monday after admitting to using a pesticide called methyl bromide at 14 locations, including the St. John resort where the Esmond family was vacationing.



Terminix will pay $8 million in fines and $1 million in restitution to the Environmental Protection Agency. The company will also perform community service.



The sentencing announcement said the Esmonds, three of whom sustained neurological damage, had received "full restitution." An earnings report filed last year indicated the family would receive nearly $90 million.