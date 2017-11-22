First Delaware Flu Cases in Children Reported for 2017-2018 Season

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting the state's first laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza in children, for the 2017-2018 flu season.

The DPH says both children are under the age of 4. One is a young boy from Sussex County, and the other a girl from New Castle County. The latest cases bring the total number of flu cases this season to 14. According to the DPH, there are two main types of influenza virus - types A and B - that routinely spread in people and are responsible for seasonal flu outbreaks each year. Both pediatric cases of lab-confirmed influenza are type A.

The DPH urges all Delawareans 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated soon if they have not yet done so. The division says it takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop, so it is important to get the flu shot as early as possible to give your body time to build immunity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say vaccinations not only prevent people from getting the flu, but they can reduce the severity of the illness.

Last flu season, Delaware had 4,590 confirmed flu cases, 15 of which were deadly.

The DPH says Delawareans can prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illness with good hygiene: wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and dispose of tissues immediately.

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches and body aches, chills, and fatigue. Some people get complications including pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinus and ear infections, according to the DPH.