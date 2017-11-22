First Delaware Flu Cases in Children Reported for 2017-2018 Season

The first Maryland medical marijuana dispensary on Delmarva could open within weeks in Salisbury. Other dispensaries are preparing to open as well, possibly next year. They will all do so with a unique set of challenges.More
Daylight saving time has made it harder for drivers to see on roadways, but it also makes it more difficult to spot deer.
Hunting season is in full swing this fall many hunters are trying to capitalize on the mating season, or rut, that will continue for the next couple of weeks. And many accidents are happening as a result.More
