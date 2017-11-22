Thanksgiving Comes a Day Early for Sussex County's Homeless Population

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The A.C.E. Peer Resource Center in Georgetown celebrated Thanksgiving on Wednesday, in order to give the homeless in the area a Thanksgiving meal before their offices close for the holiday.

"This time of year--especially people without families--get kind of down," says Site Supervisor Linda Williams. "It's hard to feel good about yourself if you don't have somebody around you."

So Wednesday's meal is a chance for everyone to eat for free, socialize, and connect.

"It's the community aspect," Williams says with a smile. "It's family."

This is the first year A.C.E. has held a Thanksgiving meal at their Georgetown location. They've been doing it at their Seaford location for four years. That lunch will be hosted tomorrow from 12-4 p.m at 547 North Bradford Street in Seaford.

Estevan Garcia used to homeless and now works at the A.C.E. Center in Georgetown. He says a hearty meal like this is almost impossible to come by on the streets.

"It's cold, so it's hard to even survive," he explains. "Then you have to figure out how are you going to eat."

All the food at Wednesday's meal was donated from local businesses, chain restaurants, church groups and individuals.

Garcia says this year, he already knows what he's thankful for.

"Having this place of community where people can come together and celebrate this holiday and eat a good meal, that's a blessing in itself," he tells WBOC.

For more on the A.C.E. Center, click here.