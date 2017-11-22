Delaware Uber Drivers, Passengers Unsettled by Data Breach News

KENT COUNTY, Del. --- News that some personal information for 57 million Uber passengers and drivers last year wasn't welcomed by Jacob Johnson of Camden.

Johnson, a military veteran who recently started driving with Uber but has used the service as a passenger in the past, said he was frustrated to learn the ride-sharing company did not disclose the breach of personal information like names, email addresses, and cellphone numbers until more than a year after it happened.

"For them to cover this up for a whole year was just simply appalling," he said.

Uber also reportedly paid $100,000 to a pair of hackers to delete the data they downloaded and keep quiet about the breach.

Tara Lewis, who lives in Middletown but works in Dover, said she used Uber prior to the hack and is unsure if her information was accessed.

"I know that my information has been with Uber so it is a little worrisome to me," she said.

Kim Aigel of Dover didn't use Uber until after the October 2016 hack but said she wasn't going to stop using the service, noting a number of major data breaches have occurred in recent years.

"You would hope that when you work with a business that they take care to look out for your information."

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the hack shouldn't have happened and wouldn't make excuses for it.

"While I can’t erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employee that we will learn from our mistakes," he said.