Police Searching for Two Suspects Related to a String of Burglaries in Delaware

Posted: 11/22/2017 21:16:00 -05:00 Updated:
DOVER, Del. -- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in several burglaries in Milford, Milton and Dover. 

According to Delaware State Police, the two suspects forced their way into Shore Stop located on South Street in Dover back on August 10th. Police said they broke the glass door using a rock, and removed an empty cash register box. On the same day, police said the two suspects also forced their way in Sally's Beauty on North DuPont Highway and Dot Discount on Independence Boulevard in Dover. They broke the glass into each place, removed the cash drawers with an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as cigarettes, police said. 

On Monday, November 13, police said the two suspects damaged the front doors of Milton Liquors on Broadkill Road in Milton but were unsuccessful in getting inside the store. But later that day, police said the two suspects broke into Mike’s Liquor Mart on Milford Harrington Highway in Milford and took an undisclosed amount of cash, the cash register, and a lottery machine. 

On Friday, November 17, police said the two suspects broke into Mr. B’s Liquors on Independence Boulevard in Dover using a rock to break the glass and removed the cash register. 

On Monday, November 20, police said the two suspects broke into Luigi’s Pizza on South DuPont Highway in Dover by using a rock to break the glass and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Police are asking anyone with information in reference to these incidences or the identity of these individuals depicted in the surveillance photos to contact Detective Buzzuro at 302-698-8502 or Dover Police Department, Sargent Roswell at 302-736-7111, or  Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

 

 

 

 

