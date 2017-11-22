Restaurants Prepare for Thanksgiving Holiday

SALISBURY, Md.- Restaurants in Salisbury are gearing up for Turkey Day. While many are cooking at home on Thursday, some are choosing to go out to eat for Thanksgiving.

Jennifer Stack says she isn't a good cook, so her family is going out for dinner.

"It's a lot of work. It's a holiday, you want to be with your family," Stack said. "So why not go somewhere you can get waited on?"

Restaurants like Brew River in Salisbury offer a special Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. General Manager Michael Brittingham says they're preparing for about 500 reservations.

"People don't cook the way they used to anymore. I think every year more and more people are starting to go out. And you know, just to really be here with that many reservations it shows that there is a need in Salisbury to have the restaurant open," Brittingham said.

While restaurants are preparing for Thursday's festivities, Thanksgiving Eve is ranked as one of the top nights for pizza deliveries. Pizza.com says Thanksgiving is among the top 5 holidays for pizza along with Superbowl Sunday and New Year's Eve. MayaBella's in Salisbury say they were very busy on Wednesday.

"I think [customers] will be extremely thankful that we were able to do some cooking for them to relieve a little bit of stress," MayaBella's Employee Paul Oltmann said.

Thanksgiving Eve is also a dangerous night for drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says between 2012 and 2016 over 800 people died from alcohol-related accidents on the night before Thanksgiving. They've since started a campaign called "Make it to the Table: Don't Drink and Drive on Thanksgiving Eve."