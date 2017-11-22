Restaurants Prepare for Thanksgiving Holiday

The first Maryland medical marijuana dispensary on Delmarva could open within weeks in Salisbury. Other dispensaries are preparing to open as well, possibly next year. They will all do so with a unique set of challenges.More
According to Christ Robertson of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Church Creek Fire Tower hasn't been used to spot fires for quite some time and is set to be taken down next year.More
