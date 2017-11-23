Giving Back on Thanksgiving - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Giving Back on Thanksgiving

Posted: 11/23/2017

SALISBURY, Md.- The Spirit & Truth Restoration Church prepared over 250 Thanksgiving dinners to those in need on Thursday. 

This is the seventh year the church has delivered meals to the community.  Pastor Bonita Nsah says it's important to give back. 

"We recognized the need in the community for assistance around the holidays," Nsah said. "And so we started out hoping we could get people to come here, but we realized a lot of people in the community don't have transportation.  And so this is why we decided that we would go ahead and prepare meals and take them to those that are in need."

The church delivered meals to around 20 families and two senior living centers in Salisbury.  Barbara Mumford has lived at the Pine Bluff Village for nearly 11 years.  She says this generosity means a lot to her around the holidays. 

"Being a senior I don't drive and can't get out and well it just means a lot, just knowing that people are thinking of us," Mumford said. 

Mumford said she doesn't have any immediate family left, so being surrounded by this community of people makes her happy. 

"If it wasn't for being in this senior place I'd probably be in the apartment by myself and all," Mumford said. 

Pastor Nsah says those receiving the dinners aren't the only ones going home grateful. 

"We're also thankful for them as well.  It does our hearts good to go home and sit down and have a wonderful Thanksgiving meal knowing we've helped somebody else," Nsah said. 

 

