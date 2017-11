CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Trolleys full of crab baskets were part of the scene in downtown Cambridge Friday morning - nearly 200 of them in fact.

All in preparation for Cambridge's own 20-foot tall crab basket Christmas tree.

Brandon Hesson and a group of his friends were drilling in screws and placing baskets - it's a process that Hesson says takes all day.

"It's nice to have smart people helping," Hesson said.

And plenty of help he has - along with the group helping him build, others have chipped in too.

He says the baskets come from a nearby seafood company and the tree's cement center are from a market downtown.

It's a community tree.

"It's not just a community tree. If you want to be involved, just give us a holler," Hesson said.

Hesson says the tree brings people from all over to Cambridge.

"They're from all over the country," Hesson said.