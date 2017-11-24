Update: Troopers Investigating Deadly Hit and Run Crash Involving a Pedestrian

ELLENDALE, Del. -- Delaware State Police have identified the driver who fled from a deadly hit and run crash that involved a pedestrian.

According to DSP, 61-year-old female, Parless A. Dockery of Ellendale, was driving north on South Old State Road, just north of Robbins Road, at the same time that a pedestrian was walking alongside the road. Police say Dockery's right side mirror and possibly front headlight struck 53-year-old Jacqueline Jenkins of Ellendale, throwing her onto the grass beside the road. It happened around 10:48 p.m. on November 16.

DSP said Jenkins was wearing dark clothing and not carrying a light, and she was removed from the scene by EMS. Jenkins was transported to Milford Memorial Hospital where she died a short time later, said police.

South Old State Road north of Robbins Road was shut down for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. DSP's collusion reconstruction unit is continuing to investigate the incident.