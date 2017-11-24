MSP Investigating Deadly One-Car Crash

CHESTER, Md. -- Maryland State Police are investigating after a man died when he rammed into an unoccupied police car Thursday night.

According to MSP, troopers from the Centreville barrack responded to a domestic disturbance on Dominion Road in Chester just after 9 p.m. on Thursday. Police say they heard a car approaching their location at a high speed. The driver, Jeffrey Travis Butler JR of Federalsburg, smashed into an unoccupied MSP unmarked Ford Explorer that had its rear emergency lights on, police said.

MSP says Butler JR was transported to Queen Anne Emergency Care by ambulance where he died. MSP is continuing to investigate the incident.