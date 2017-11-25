Attempted Gas Robbery Under Investigation

Delaware State Police are currently investigating an attempted robbery of a gas station Friday night. The preliminary investigation determined the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m., as two male suspects wearing masks entered the Valero Gas Station simultaneously through two separate public entrances, located at 20880 Coastal Highway. Upon entering the store, one suspect proceeded directly toward the rear of the front counter displaying a sharp instrument.More
Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.More
According to Christ Robertson of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Church Creek Fire Tower hasn't been used to spot fires for quite some time and is set to be taken down next year.More
