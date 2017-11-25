Attempted Gas Robbery Under Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Attempted Gas Robbery Under Investigation

Posted: 11/25/2017 16:57:00 -05:00 Updated:

DEWEY BEACH, Del- Delaware State Police are currently investigating an attempted robbery of a gas station that occurred last evening.

The preliminary investigation determined the incident happened Friday shortly before 7 p.m., as two male suspects wearing masks entered the Valero Gas Station simultaneously through two separate public entrances, located at 20880 Coastal Highway.

Upon entering the store, one suspect proceeded directly toward the rear of the front counter displaying a sharp instrument.  The suspect then observed that the store clerk was in the rear of the store. The suspect proceeded to walk towards the back of the store to confront the clerk.  The store clerk was immediately able to retreat to a storage closet. The suspect alerted the other suspect that had entered the store with him, and both suspects exited the store from the same doors in which they entered. The store clerk was not injured.

 

