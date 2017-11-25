Small Business Saturday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md-- Black Friday was yesterday, but the sales continued today for Small Business Saturday.



Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for the community to support and shop at local businesses.

Buyers had their shopping bags in their hand and their wallets ready to go for this event.



Austin Vestal works in the city’s downtown area. Vestal says Small Business Saturday serves as a helpful money making tool for local businesses.



"It's really a time where we can offer a little bit off to our customers and they can come in and it's a mutually beneficial event where they can save a little bit of money and they can make a little bit of extra money."



That little bit of extra money goes a long way according to Laura Soper, the director of business development in Salisbury.



Soper says supporting small businesses is a tremendous help to the local economy.



"Studies show that 68 % of every dollar spent at a locally owned business stays in the community and helps it grow, when you shop at a big box that drops down to 40 cents and when you shop online that number drops to 0,” explains Soper.



Local owners say Small Business Saturday is a win- win for all.



Satisfied customers and more sales!