Shed Fire Reported in Laurel

With Thanksgiving over, people in Cambridge are gearing up for the next holiday, which they like to do by getting a little...crabby. Volunteers worked yesterday to set up it's iconic crab bushel Christmas tree. AS WBOC's Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu reports, it's a sight that's helping put Cambridge on the map.More
With Thanksgiving over, people in Cambridge are gearing up for the next holiday, which they like to do by getting a little...crabby. Volunteers worked yesterday to set up it's iconic crab bushel Christmas tree. AS WBOC's Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu reports, it's a sight that's helping put Cambridge on the map.More
Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.More
Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.More