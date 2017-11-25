Shed Fire Reported in Laurel - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Shed Fire Reported in Laurel

Posted: 11/25/2017 19:23:00 -05:00 Updated:

LAUREL, Del. - Officials have reported a shed fire in Laurel, Delaware. 

The incident reported a little before 4 p.m on Saturday November 25th. The fire was reportedly in a manure shed on 31236 Christ Church Rd. in Sussex County.

According to officials crews were sent out shortly after. There were no injuries reported. 

 

