DSP Investigating Shots Fired at Slaughter Beach home

Posted: 11/26/2017 06:27:00 -05:00 Updated:

Slaughter Beach, Del Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent shooting in which a single shot was fired at a home Friday evening on Bay Avenue.  According to police, this is the second time in the past week that this particular home has been shot at.

DSP said the incident occurred at approximately 6:16 p.m., Friday, November 24, 2017, at a homein the 400 block of Bay Avenue.  Police said the homeowner was in home when he heard a gunshot outside followed by a car speeding away.  Again, this is the second time in which this residence has been shot at.  From Friday's incident, police said there was one bullet hole that had penetrated through the front of the home.

At this time there are no suspects, however an unknown red sedan was seen fleeing from the scene.

This case remains under investigation and the Delaware State Police is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to please contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

