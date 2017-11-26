Cyber Monday Matters for Local Businesses

OCEAN CITY, Md.- There are always lots of sales going on during the holiday season: first there was Black Friday, then Small Business Saturday and now Cyber Monday.



Many people choose to skip the long lines and shop online instead.



Local businesses are taking notice of this trend-- and they're transitioning to digital as well.

Nicole Chamberlain is the owner of Back East Boutique, a local business in Ocean City.

She says participating in Cyber Monday is crucial for local businesses.

"I think it's important for small businesses to be involved online," she says. "Nowadays it's really important to have that presence so I think Cyber Monday is a great event to partake in."

Adobe Analytics predicts Cyber Monday will be the largest US online shopping day this year - with a projected $6.6 billion in sales.