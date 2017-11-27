Salisbury Files Lawsuit in Dispute With Breakaway Firefighters - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Files Lawsuit in Dispute With Breakaway Firefighters

SALISBURY, Md. (AP)- The city of Salisbury has filed a lawsuit seeking the return of property and money from a group of volunteer firefighters who broke away.

The city filed the lawsuit in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Nov. 17. The lawsuit names Company 1 and 11 of its individual officers. Court records indicate the firefighters had yet to be served as of Friday.

The dispute began in February, when members of Company 1 announced it would separate from the Salisbury Fire Department in July after the city refused to participate in formal mediation over station staffing.

In May, the firefighters sued the city for monetary damages and the return of equipment.

A member of the Associated Press couldn't reach Company 1 Chief Cory M. Polidore for comment.

