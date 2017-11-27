Budget Cuts Lead to Delays in Child Abuse Investigations in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Delaware is experiencing a growing backlog of suspected child abuse cases.

Budget cuts have slowed investigations at the Children's Advocacy Center.



The center now has only five counselors to handle nearly 1,500 cases each year. The smaller staff has caused a delay in how soon children can be interviewed - and helped - after a case is reported.



The center is short on cash after about $100,000 was cut from its fiscal 2018 budget. The agency has left open a forensic interviewer position. That means there's one less person qualified to interview children.



The center will also reduce the frequency with which it sees after-hours cases. It will interview kids in the middle of the night only in the most serious cases.