Budget Cuts Lead to Delays in Child Abuse Investigations in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Delaware is experiencing a growing backlog of suspected child abuse cases.

Budget cuts have slowed investigations at the Children's Advocacy Center.

The center now has only five counselors to handle nearly 1,500 cases each year. The smaller staff has caused a delay in how soon children can be interviewed - and helped - after a case is reported.

The center is short on cash after about $100,000 was cut from its fiscal 2018 budget. The agency has left open a forensic interviewer position. That means there's one less person qualified to interview children.

The center will also reduce the frequency with which it sees after-hours cases. It will interview kids in the middle of the night only in the most serious cases.

    Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Slaughter Beach where a single shot was fired at a home Friday evening on Bay Avenue. According to police, this is the second time in a week that this home has been shot at. Police said the incident occurred at approximately 6:16 p.m., Friday, November 24, at a home in the 400 block of Bay Avenue. Police said the homeowner was in the home when he heard a gunshot outside, followed by a car speeding away.

    Delaware State Police are currently investigating an attempted robbery of a gas station Friday night. The preliminary investigation determined the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m., as two male suspects wearing masks entered the Valero Gas Station simultaneously through two separate public entrances, located at 20880 Coastal Highway. Upon entering the store, one suspect proceeded directly toward the rear of the front counter displaying a sharp instrument.

    There's always lots of sales going on during the holiday season! Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and tomorrow; Cyber Monday. Many people choose to skip the long lines and shop online instead. WBOC's Caroline Coles talked to a few local businesses who've taken noticed of this trend, and discovered how they're transitioning to meet these new demands.

