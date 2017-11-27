Judge Sworn in to Maryland's Intermediate Appellate Court

With Thanksgiving over, people in Cambridge are gearing up for the next holiday, which they like to do by getting a little...crabby. Volunteers worked yesterday to set up it's iconic crab bushel Christmas tree. AS WBOC's Mid-Shore Bureau Chief Amy Lu reports, it's a sight that's helping put Cambridge on the map.More
Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Slaughter Beach where a single shot was fired at a home Friday evening on Bay Avenue. According to police, this is the second time in a week that this home has been shot at. Police said the incident occurred at approximately 6:16 p.m., Friday, November 24, at a home in the 400 block of Bay Avenue. Police said the homeowner was in the home when he heard a gunshot outside, followed by a car speeding away.More
There's always lots of sales going on during the holiday season! Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and tomorrow; Cyber Monday. Many people choose to skip the long lines and shop online instead. WBOC's Caroline Coles talked to a few local businesses who've taken noticed of this trend, and discovered how they're transitioning to meet these new demands.More
