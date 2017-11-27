Dover Police Arrest Wanted Man For Numerous Charges

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department arrested a wanted 41-year-old man for numerous offenses after he fled from officers.

Police said that on Sunday an officer observed a silver BMW, driven by Desmond Walls, traveling 30 miles over the speed limit in the area of North DuPont Highway at Maple Parkway.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Walls did not pull over and began driving erratically, according to police.

Police said Walls pulled over on River Road but then got out of the vehicle and ran. However, officers were able to take him into custody a short time later without incident.

Walls was also wanted by Delaware State Police Troop 2 and Milford Police Department for shoplifting charges.

Walls was released on unsecured bond on all charges including: