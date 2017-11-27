Public Hearing Set for Sussex County Special Events Ordinance

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Sussex County Council will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to the county's Special Events Ordinance on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

While the potential changes would be in effect county wide, local event venue Hudson Fields has become the face of the issue. Managing Partner Christian Hudson says the potential limit to three events could restrict their ability to hold community functions.

"We['ll] have to pick and choose," he says. "Do we do the little stuff or do we save everything for the big, big things where we can actually make some revenue."

The Hudson family has been holding events at the space for decades. In past interviews, the county has said the proposed changes are to make the ordinance language more specific and more fair to all parties involved, such as neighbors. Some neighbors told WBOC they felt the concerts were too loud, and some included offensive language.

Hudson says he's committed to being a good neighbor, but hosting concerts at all may be tough if the proposed ordinance changes pass.

"I think it's just really unfortunate that [the county is] trying to over regulate and overly restrict and really just quash people trying to get together and have fun," he says.

Last month, the county's Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to to recommend the county withdraw the proposed ordinance changes, and if they do proceed, to do so in a public workshop format.

Tuesday's public hearing will be held at the County Council Chambers.