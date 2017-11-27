Airport Road in Milford Now Open, Project Almost Complete

MILFORD, Del. - After months of work, Airport Road in Milford is back open to traffic.

The roadway has been re-paved, with now just touch-ups and minor striping work remaining. After an initial delay, the project was set to finish in January of next year, but now will be complete an entire month early.

"It was a team effort," says Milford Public Works Director Mark Whitfield. "With the engineers, the contractor, as well as the city to try and get the job done as quickly as possible."

Whitfield says sometime in the next few days they hope to repair the intersection of NE 10th Street and 113 that leads into Airpord Road. That work would be done at night, Whitfield says, and still allow the project to come in well under it's original $2.4 million budget.

"$2.1 [million] was to be for the construction," he explains. "Even with NE 10th street, our total construction is probably going to come in at $1.75 million."

The city says once the work is 100 percent complete, an official ribbon cutting for Airport Road will happen early next month.

: