Bridgeville Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

HARINGTON, Del.- A Bridgeville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute Wednesday, according to the Harrington Police Department.

Officers were called to the 16000 block of South DuPont Highway for a report of a domestic dispute in progress.

Police arrived and determined that the victim and 19-year-old Jeremiah McDonald II of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville, were involved in an argument. McDonald ran away before officers arrived, police said.

During a search of the property, police found McDonald hiding behind a shed in the backyard of the house.

He was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, while searching McDonald, officers found 19 baggies of heroin weighing .133 grams.

A computer check also revealed that McDonald had active warrants out of the Laurel Police Department.

The Harrington Police Department charged him with resisting arrest, possession or consumption of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laurel Police charged him with reckless endangering second degree, assault third degree and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges from Laurel Police were a result of an incident McDonald was involved in on July 2017 in Laurel.

He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 via video phone and was released on $3,500 unsecured bond.