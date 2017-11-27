Clayton Man Arrested After Fight

A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.

HARRINGTON, Del.- A Clayton man has was arrested for offensive touching and other related charges Wednesday, police said.

According to the Harrington Police Department, while on patrol, officers were called back to the department for a report of an assault.

Police met with the male victim who claimed he was assaulted by 34-year-old Aaron D. Mosley the previous day, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Mosley and the victim used to be co-workers and that a day earlier Mosely and the victim were engaged in and argument on Walt Messick Road in Harrington, according to police. .

During the argument, police say Mosley assaulted the victim, damaged the his property and then left the scene.

Police obtained warrants for Mosley. He turned himself into police.

Mosley was charged with offensive touching, menacing and criminal mischief under $1,000. He was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $1,500 unsecured bond.