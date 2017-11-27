Memorial Garden at PRMC Honors Brooke Mulford

SALISBURY, Md.- Brooke Mulford's legacy is living on at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. In honor of what would have been her 13th birthday Monday, the hospital dedicated a garden in her name.

Brooke was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2008. After a nearly lifelong battle with cancer, Brooke passed away in June.

The garden, complete with a statue of three girls holding hands and dancing, features a plaque with a picture of Brooke's face on it.

A official ceremony was held Monday afternoon at the hopsital, where Brooke's family and friends came together to remember the gracious little girl.

While doctors, patients, and other employees remembered Brooke at the ceremony, earlier in the day the PRMC Foundation held its annual toy drive.

The toy drive is something that Brooke started herself while in and out of the hospital. She wanted to make sure every child had a toy when they came into the emergency room or stayed overnight in the hospital.

Brooke was then able to start "Brooke's Toy Closet," which is still open to this day. Employees of the hospital dropped off toys to the front lobby earlier on Monday. The foundation's president, Denise Billings, said it's something that would bring a smile to Brooke's face.

"Brooke would be very happy to see that the toy closet is being continued and that we are celebrating her birthday," Billings said.

Another physician who worked with Brooke since she was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2008, remembered how much this closet meant to her.

"I'm just so happy Brooke came into our lives and that she thought of this toy closet for our hospital and for our children in our community. It's very special and we're very lucky to have it," said Dr. Katherine Layton.

If you would like to donate a toy to Brooke's Toy Closet, you can do so by contacting the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Foundation at 410-543-7140.