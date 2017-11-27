Bill Hoping to Triple Funding for Farmers Helping Clean Chesapea - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bill Would Triple Funding for Farmers Helping to Clean Chesapeake Bay

Posted: 11/27/2017 20:34:00 -05:00 Updated:

HURLOCK, Md. - On Mary Lou Brown's farm in Hurlock, tractors were rolling over giant concrete pads and dumping mounds of chicken compost in her manure shed.

Things that Brown says don't come cheap.

"It's quite a bit of money," Brown said.

But now, more money could be on its way. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, recently introduced the Chesapeake Bay Farm Enhancement Act of 2017.

It's a bill hoping to help farmers like Brown with building things like manure sheds and concrete pads.

Things that help prevent agricultural pollution from running into the Chesapeake Bay.

"I think it's a wonderful idea," Brown said.

An idea that researchers like Thomas Fisher say is wonderful too.

"We basically need more of them on more farms," Fisher said.

Fisher says management practices like concrete pads and manure sheds work, but he says with more funding, it'll be easier for farmers to prevent pollution and for him to doing research.

"An easier job for my research project exactly, yes," Fisher said.

The bill proposes an increase from $100 million to $300 million. A number that WBOC asked Van Hollen's office how he plans to get that funding.

In a statement, his office said the senator is still working to secure funding despite the GOP's proposed environmental program cuts.

So far the bill has many supporting it. Governors from across the six watershed states, including Gov. Larry Hogan, signed a letter of support for Van Hollen's bill.

It's a bill that farmers say could bring relief to them and to the bay.

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Somerset County Public Schools Installs New Tracking Technology on Buses

    Somerset County Public Schools Installs New Tracking Technology on Buses

    11/28/2017 10:44:00 -05:002017-11-28 15:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-11-28 15:52:25 GMT
    The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)
    The wheels were turning on a big project at Somerset County Public Schools Tuesday morning, as new tracking technology was installed on all school buses.More
    The wheels were turning on a big project at Somerset County Public Schools Tuesday morning, as new tracking technology was installed on all school buses.More

  • Former Del. Lawmaker Appeals Environmental Cleanup Decision

    Former Del. Lawmaker Appeals Environmental Cleanup Decision

    11/28/2017 08:54:00 -05:002017-11-28 13:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:54 AM EST2017-11-28 13:54:01 GMT
    Joseph BoothJoseph Booth
    A former state senator who owns and operates a dry cleaning business in Sussex County is challenging a verbal decision by Delaware's environmental secretary regarding cleanup of the property.More
    A former state senator who owns and operates a dry cleaning business in Sussex County is challenging a verbal decision by Delaware's environmental secretary regarding cleanup of the property.More

  • Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    11/28/2017 00:44:00 -05:002017-11-28 05:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:23 AM EST2017-11-28 13:23:21 GMT
    There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)
    DAGSBORO, Del.- The Indian River School Board voted on Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing their opposition for the statewide draft policy Regulation 225. The proposed regulation addresses specific anti-dMore
    The Indian River School Board voted Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing its opposition to a proposed regulation which addresses specific anti-discrimination guidelines for gender concerns in public schools.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11 in Delaware Die from Suspected Drug Overdoses

    11 in Delaware Die from Suspected Drug Overdoses

    11/27/2017 21:17:00 -05:002017-11-28 02:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:15 AM EST2017-11-28 13:15:50 GMT
    Health officials in Delaware say 11 people died from suspected drugs overdoses during the Thanksgiving weekend.More
    Health officials in Delaware say 11 people died from suspected drugs overdoses during the Thanksgiving weekend.More

  • Bridgeville Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

    Bridgeville Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

    11/27/2017 18:05:00 -05:002017-11-27 23:05:00 GMT
    Monday, November 27 2017 6:05 PM EST2017-11-27 23:05:43 GMT
    Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
    A Bridgeville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute Wednesday, according to the Harrington Police Department.More
    A Bridgeville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute Wednesday, according to the Harrington Police Department.More

  • Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    11/28/2017 00:44:00 -05:002017-11-28 05:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:23 AM EST2017-11-28 13:23:21 GMT
    There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)
    DAGSBORO, Del.- The Indian River School Board voted on Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing their opposition for the statewide draft policy Regulation 225. The proposed regulation addresses specific anti-dMore
    The Indian River School Board voted Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing its opposition to a proposed regulation which addresses specific anti-discrimination guidelines for gender concerns in public schools.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices