Bill Would Triple Funding for Farmers Helping to Clean Chesapeake Bay

HURLOCK, Md. - On Mary Lou Brown's farm in Hurlock, tractors were rolling over giant concrete pads and dumping mounds of chicken compost in her manure shed.

Things that Brown says don't come cheap.

"It's quite a bit of money," Brown said.

But now, more money could be on its way. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, recently introduced the Chesapeake Bay Farm Enhancement Act of 2017.

It's a bill hoping to help farmers like Brown with building things like manure sheds and concrete pads.

Things that help prevent agricultural pollution from running into the Chesapeake Bay.

"I think it's a wonderful idea," Brown said.

An idea that researchers like Thomas Fisher say is wonderful too.

"We basically need more of them on more farms," Fisher said.

Fisher says management practices like concrete pads and manure sheds work, but he says with more funding, it'll be easier for farmers to prevent pollution and for him to doing research.

"An easier job for my research project exactly, yes," Fisher said.

The bill proposes an increase from $100 million to $300 million. A number that WBOC asked Van Hollen's office how he plans to get that funding.

In a statement, his office said the senator is still working to secure funding despite the GOP's proposed environmental program cuts.

So far the bill has many supporting it. Governors from across the six watershed states, including Gov. Larry Hogan, signed a letter of support for Van Hollen's bill.

It's a bill that farmers say could bring relief to them and to the bay.